Blue Fin Capital Inc. Increases Stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. increased its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 168,023 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,517 shares during the period. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $6,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 20,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 12,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 21,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PFF stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.47. The company had a trading volume of 58,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,240,093. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.93. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $31.92 and a 52 week high of $39.64.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $0.146 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. This is a positive change from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

