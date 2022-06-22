Blue Fin Capital Inc. Reduces Stock Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. reduced its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 433 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000.

SDY traded up $0.57 on Wednesday, hitting $116.62. The company had a trading volume of 58,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,589. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $113.22 and a 52-week high of $133.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.01.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

