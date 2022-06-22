BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $74.29

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $74.29 and last traded at $76.28, with a volume of 237139 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.64.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BOKF. Truist Financial cut their price objective on BOK Financial from $91.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on BOK Financial from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on BOK Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.57.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

BOK Financial ( NASDAQ:BOKF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $356.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.33 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 29.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that BOK Financial Co. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. This is a positive change from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.32%.

In other BOK Financial news, Director Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $850,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 74,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,293,205.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Bangert sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.16, for a total value of $240,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 76,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,160,456.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 56.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in BOK Financial by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,141 shares of the bank’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,043 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 11,103 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 6,128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 104.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.12% of the company’s stock.

About BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF)

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

