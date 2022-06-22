Boson Protocol Price Tops $0.26 on Major Exchanges (BOSON)

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. Boson Protocol has a total market cap of $21.96 million and approximately $1.60 million worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Boson Protocol has traded 12.3% lower against the US dollar. One Boson Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00001292 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Boson Protocol

Boson Protocol is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 83,351,340 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BosonCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the X11 hashing algorithm. BosonCoin is named after the Boson, a subatomic particle, such as a photon, that has zero or integral spin and follows the statistical description given by S. N. Bose and Einstein. “

Boson Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boson Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Boson Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Boson Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

