Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $88.02

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $88.02 and last traded at $89.10, with a volume of 1581392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.00.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BXP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Boston Properties from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Boston Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Boston Properties from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Mizuho upgraded Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Boston Properties from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.40.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $111.13 and a 200 day moving average of $117.02.

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.24. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 18.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 112.32%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BXP. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 7.2% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,118,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 98.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

