Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Research Coverage Started at Credit Suisse Group

Equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Boston Properties from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Boston Properties from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Boston Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Boston Properties from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Mizuho raised Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Properties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.40.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Boston Properties stock traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,581,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,278. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $111.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.02. Boston Properties has a 12 month low of $88.02 and a 12 month high of $133.11. The company has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.09.

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.24. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 18.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Properties will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Boston Properties by 4,800.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Properties in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Boston Properties in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Boston Properties by 1,792.9% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 98.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boston Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.