Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC Acquires 699 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,462 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF makes up 0.2% of Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF were worth $632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 96.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000.

Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF stock traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $151.73. 314 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,988. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 12-month low of $148.46 and a 12-month high of $202.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%.

