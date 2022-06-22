Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Has $3.22 Million Stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 88,769 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 5,001 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $3,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of HP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of HP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new position in shares of HP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of HP by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 800 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 20,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total transaction of $754,938.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce D. Broussard acquired 6,810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.67 per share, with a total value of $249,722.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,857 shares of company stock valued at $2,574,733. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

HPQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of HP from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of HP from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of HP in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.92.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $34.29 on Wednesday. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.11 and a 52-week high of $41.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.97 and a 200 day moving average of $36.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.46 billion, a PE ratio of 6.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.92.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The computer maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. HP had a net margin of 9.61% and a negative return on equity of 188.59%. The business had revenue of $16.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. HP’s payout ratio is 17.99%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

