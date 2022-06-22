Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Purchases 3,817 Shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,249 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,817 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC owned 0.10% of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF worth $2,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of USRT. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Pecaut & CO. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 133.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA USRT opened at $51.91 on Wednesday. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $50.55 and a twelve month high of $68.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.79.

