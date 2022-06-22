BOX (NYSE:BOX) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of BOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of BOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BOX from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of BOX in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of BOX to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $31.56.
Shares of BOX stock opened at $23.99 on Friday. BOX has a 52-week low of $22.18 and a 52-week high of $33.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of -74.97 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.07.
In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.62, for a total transaction of $429,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,477,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,280,755.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total transaction of $226,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 53,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,476,680. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of BOX by 474.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in BOX during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in BOX by 1,000.0% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in BOX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in BOX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About BOX (Get Rating)
Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.
