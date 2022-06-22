BOX (NYSE:BOX) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of BOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of BOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BOX from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of BOX in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of BOX to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $31.56.

Get BOX alerts:

Shares of BOX stock opened at $23.99 on Friday. BOX has a 52-week low of $22.18 and a 52-week high of $33.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of -74.97 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.07.

BOX ( NYSE:BOX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $238.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that BOX will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.62, for a total transaction of $429,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,477,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,280,755.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total transaction of $226,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 53,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,476,680. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of BOX by 474.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in BOX during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in BOX by 1,000.0% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in BOX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in BOX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BOX (Get Rating)

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.