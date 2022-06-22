Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Given a €105.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Brenntag (FRA:BNR – Get Rating) received a €105.00 ($110.53) price target from analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 66.93% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Baader Bank set a €102.00 ($107.37) price objective on Brenntag in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €90.00 ($94.74) price objective on Brenntag in a report on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €96.00 ($101.05) price objective on Brenntag in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Warburg Research set a €92.00 ($96.84) price objective on Brenntag in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €99.00 ($104.21) price objective on Brenntag in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of Brenntag stock traded down €2.74 ($2.88) on Wednesday, hitting €62.90 ($66.21). 588,981 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €71.39 and a 200 day moving average price of €74.02. Brenntag has a 1-year low of €43.06 ($45.33) and a 1-year high of €56.25 ($59.21).

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the divisions Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

