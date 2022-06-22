BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Trading Up 4.3%

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Rating)’s share price was up 4.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.46 and last traded at $2.45. Approximately 54,140 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 3,555,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.35.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BRFS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of BRF from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BRF in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of BRF from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of BRF from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.10.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.68 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.42.

BRF ( NYSE:BRFS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.23). BRF had a negative return on equity of 11.50% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12 billion. Analysts predict that Brf S.A. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BRF in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BRF during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in BRF during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in BRF during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in BRF during the third quarter valued at $84,000. 7.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BRF (NYSE:BRFS)

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.

