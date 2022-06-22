Brian David Archbold Sells 392 Shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Stock

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating) SVP Brian David Archbold sold 392 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.22, for a total value of $73,782.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,022.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Mesa Laboratories stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $189.61. 218 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,370. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $216.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $258.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $999.24 million, a PE ratio of 541.76 and a beta of 0.54. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $178.32 and a one year high of $333.42.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.82). Mesa Laboratories had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 1.01%. On average, analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 182.86%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 924,948 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $235,751,000 after buying an additional 4,061 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 1.3% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 523,571 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $133,448,000 after purchasing an additional 6,752 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 4.1% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 356,643 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $90,901,000 after purchasing an additional 13,885 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 341,492 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $87,040,000 after buying an additional 4,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 0.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 277,550 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $70,742,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mesa Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells life sciences tools and quality control products and services in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and sells biological, cleaning, and chemical indicators that are used to assess the effectiveness of sterilization and disinfection processes in the hospital, dental, medical device, and pharmaceutical industries.

