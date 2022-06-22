British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) Sees Large Volume Increase

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 234,814 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 2,272,266 shares.The stock last traded at $42.96 and had previously closed at $43.26.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised British American Tobacco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays increased their price target on British American Tobacco from GBX 4,200 ($51.45) to GBX 4,400 ($53.90) in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on British American Tobacco from GBX 3,600 ($44.10) to GBX 3,800 ($46.55) in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4,100.00.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.
British American Tobacco Company Profile (NYSE:BTI)
British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.
