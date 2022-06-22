British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) Sees Large Volume Increase

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 234,814 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 2,272,266 shares.The stock last traded at $42.96 and had previously closed at $43.26.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised British American Tobacco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays increased their price target on British American Tobacco from GBX 4,200 ($51.45) to GBX 4,400 ($53.90) in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on British American Tobacco from GBX 3,600 ($44.10) to GBX 3,800 ($46.55) in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4,100.00.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in British American Tobacco by 0.6% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 37,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in British American Tobacco by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 43,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 7,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, X Square Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 13,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

British American Tobacco Company Profile (NYSE:BTI)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.