Brokerages Set Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) Price Target at $8.00

Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.00.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AXLA. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Axcella Health from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Axcella Health from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Axcella Health to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th.

Shares of AXLA opened at $1.93 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Axcella Health has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $4.81.

Axcella Health ( NASDAQ:AXLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.03). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Axcella Health will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axcella Health during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axcella Health during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Axcella Health by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 6,439 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axcella Health by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axcella Health by 579.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 92,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 79,049 shares during the period. 61.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axcella Health Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company treats complex diseases and enhances health using endogenous metabolic modulator compositions. Its lead product candidates include AXA1665, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the reduction in risk of overt hepatic encephalopathy recurrence; and AXA1125 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for treating non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as in Phase 2a clinical trial for Long COVID therapy for patients.

