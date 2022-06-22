Brokerages Set HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) PT at $8.20

Shares of HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.20.

HUYA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC downgraded shares of HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of HUYA from $6.80 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of HUYA from $5.70 to $4.60 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of HUYA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in HUYA during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in HUYA during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in HUYA by 176.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 6,730 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in HUYA during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in HUYA during the third quarter worth $87,000. Institutional investors own 25.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HUYA opened at $4.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.31. HUYA has a 12-month low of $3.04 and a 12-month high of $18.13.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. HUYA had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 3.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that HUYA will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

HUYA

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

