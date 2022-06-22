Brokerages Set Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) PT at $26.75

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.75.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on INFY shares. HSBC upgraded shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Infosys from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Infosys in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFY. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Infosys in the fourth quarter valued at about $747,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in Infosys in the fourth quarter valued at about $488,000. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Infosys by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Infosys by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 25,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG purchased a new position in Infosys in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:INFY opened at $18.77 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.27. Infosys has a twelve month low of $17.52 and a twelve month high of $26.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.03.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). Infosys had a return on equity of 30.72% and a net margin of 18.17%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Infosys will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.177 dividend. This is an increase from Infosys’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Infosys’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, support and integration, and business process management services.

