Brokerages Set L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) PT at $378.14

L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $378.14.
LRLCY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on L’Oréal from €260.00 ($273.68) to €282.00 ($296.84) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on L’Oréal from €450.00 ($473.68) to €420.00 ($442.11) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Barclays raised their price target on L’Oréal from €410.00 ($431.58) to €421.00 ($443.16) in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on L’Oréal from €395.00 ($415.79) to €385.00 ($405.26) in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on L’Oréal from €339.00 ($356.84) to €350.00 ($368.42) in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.
LRLCY stock opened at $66.26 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.48. L’Oréal has a twelve month low of $62.39 and a twelve month high of $97.48.
L’Oréal Company Profile (Get Rating)
L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on L’Oréal (LRLCY)
- Lululemon Stock Bestows a Buying Opportunity
- Buy the Dip in These 3 Mid-Caps
- Should Silver Stocks Be A Part Of Your Portfolio?
- ABM Industries, A Clean Play For Dirty Economic Times
- This Still Isn’t A Buyable Bottom For Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for L'Oréal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L'Oréal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.