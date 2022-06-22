Brokerages Set Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) PT at $67.89

Shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.25.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PRTA shares. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Prothena from $77.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Prothena in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, Director Richard T. Collier sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total value of $197,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,219 shares in the company, valued at $48,040.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc bought 1,062,736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.02 per share, with a total value of $30,840,598.72. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,584,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,175,805.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRTA. State Street Corp increased its position in Prothena by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,972,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,464,000 after acquiring an additional 567,706 shares during the period. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Prothena in the 1st quarter valued at $9,799,000. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Prothena by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,838,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,236,000 after purchasing an additional 215,607 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Prothena by 1,407.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 215,342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,638,000 after acquiring an additional 201,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sessa Capital IM L.P. purchased a new stake in Prothena during the first quarter valued at about $6,839,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Prothena stock opened at $25.59 on Friday. Prothena has a fifty-two week low of $21.06 and a fifty-two week high of $79.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.88.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.07. Prothena had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 33.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.23 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Prothena will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; PRX004 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Transthyretin amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

