Brokers Issue Forecasts for Algoma Steel Group Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ASTL)

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cormark decreased their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Algoma Steel Group in a research report issued on Thursday, June 16th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now expects that the company will earn $1.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.30. The consensus estimate for Algoma Steel Group’s current full-year earnings is $3.65 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Algoma Steel Group’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.65 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

NASDAQ:ASTL opened at $9.54 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.78. Algoma Steel Group has a 52-week low of $7.75 and a 52-week high of $13.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Algoma Steel Group by 920.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 15,958 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 224,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after acquiring an additional 35,870 shares during the last quarter. Philosophy Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group during the 1st quarter valued at $15,526,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 671.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 108,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 94,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Point Capital L.P. raised its position in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Silver Point Capital L.P. now owns 616,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,225,000 after acquiring an additional 205,394 shares during the last quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th.

Algoma Steel Group Company Profile

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. It provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

