Brokers Issue Forecasts for Algoma Steel Group Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ASTL)

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cormark decreased their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Algoma Steel Group in a research report issued on Thursday, June 16th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now expects that the company will earn $1.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.30. The consensus estimate for Algoma Steel Group’s current full-year earnings is $3.65 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Algoma Steel Group’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.65 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.15 EPS.
NASDAQ:ASTL opened at $9.54 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.78. Algoma Steel Group has a 52-week low of $7.75 and a 52-week high of $13.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th.
Algoma Steel Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. It provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Algoma Steel Group (ASTL)
- Should Silver Stocks Be A Part Of Your Portfolio?
- This Still Isn’t A Buyable Bottom For Stocks
- ABM Industries, A Clean Play For Dirty Economic Times
- Dividend-Paying Midstream Oil Companies That Could Help You The Mitigate Market Volatility
- Two Defensive Stocks To Get Aggressive With
Receive News & Ratings for Algoma Steel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algoma Steel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.