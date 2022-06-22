Brookstone Capital Management Acquires 110,768 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Rating) by 103.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,587 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,768 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management owned about 0.30% of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF worth $10,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth $138,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 930,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,144,000 after purchasing an additional 85,501 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 144,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,547,000 after purchasing an additional 8,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth $94,000.

Shares of SPHD opened at $43.01 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $41.53 and a one year high of $49.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.83 and a 200 day moving average of $45.94.

