Brookstone Capital Management Acquires 209,026 Shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD)

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD – Get Rating) by 1,652.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,672 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 209,026 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management owned approximately 0.56% of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF worth $5,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 8,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the period.

RYLD opened at $20.25 on Wednesday. Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF has a 1 year low of $19.91 and a 1 year high of $25.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.93.

