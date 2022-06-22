Brookstone Capital Management Acquires 49,020 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 31.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 204,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,020 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management owned approximately 0.12% of Alerian MLP ETF worth $7,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 45,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 72,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AMLP opened at $35.57 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.88 and its 200 day moving average is $36.90. Alerian MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.04 and a fifty-two week high of $42.18.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

