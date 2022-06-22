Brookstone Capital Management Acquires Shares of 195,337 Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:UMAR)

Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:UMAR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 195,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,836,000. Brookstone Capital Management owned about 21.00% of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March during the third quarter worth about $56,000. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March during the fourth quarter worth about $1,101,000. Wolverine Trading LLC raised its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 10,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March during the fourth quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Wealthquest Corp acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March during the fourth quarter worth about $508,000.

UMAR opened at $28.08 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.53. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March has a fifty-two week low of $27.74 and a fifty-two week high of $30.38.

