Brookstone Capital Management Has $5.29 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Brookstone Capital Management cut its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) by 69.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 149,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340,926 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $5,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 21,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 31,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 95,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,949,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Center For Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPTL opened at $31.82 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $31.25 and a 1 year high of $43.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.71 and a 200-day moving average of $37.68.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

