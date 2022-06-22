Brookstone Capital Management Has $7.24 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Brookstone Capital Management lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 145,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,993 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $7,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 327.9% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EFV opened at $44.23 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.63. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

