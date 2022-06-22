Brookstone Capital Management Has $8.15 Million Stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Brookstone Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 102,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,656 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $8,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 33.4% during the first quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 42,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,693,000 after buying an additional 10,614 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the first quarter valued at about $432,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $256,000.

NYSEARCA:ARKW opened at $50.70 on Wednesday. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 12-month low of $45.10 and a 12-month high of $162.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.98.

