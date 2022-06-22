Brookstone Capital Management Has $9.14 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,053 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management owned about 0.23% of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF worth $9,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the fourth quarter worth $101,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SUSA opened at $80.12 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a one year low of $77.59 and a one year high of $106.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.57.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.