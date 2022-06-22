Brookstone Capital Management Sells 22,030 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Brookstone Capital Management trimmed its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 44.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,030 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.4% in the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 35,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter worth $89,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 13,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.6% in the first quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 13,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 60.3% in the first quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $800,781.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,523.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $901,816.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,951,235.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.13.

Shares of PEP opened at $160.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.15. The stock has a market cap of $222.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.59. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.61 and a 52 week high of $177.62.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 12.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 62.93%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

