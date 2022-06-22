Bruce K. Posey Sells 2,500 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Stock

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) insider Bruce K. Posey sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.84, for a total value of $309,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,792,879.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:QLYS traded up $0.55 on Wednesday, reaching $124.31. The stock had a trading volume of 226,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,955. The company has a 50-day moving average of $129.34 and a 200 day moving average of $130.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.37 and a beta of 0.76. Qualys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.01 and a 12-month high of $150.10.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $113.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.98 million. Qualys had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QLYS. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 278.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 276,789 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,981,000 after purchasing an additional 203,699 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in Qualys by 113.8% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 347,794 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,724,000 after acquiring an additional 185,141 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,777,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,754,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Qualys by 154.1% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 193,936 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,612,000 after purchasing an additional 117,601 shares during the period. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on QLYS. Wedbush upped their price objective on Qualys from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Qualys in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Qualys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.25.

Qualys Company Profile (Get Rating)

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

