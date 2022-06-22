BTSE (BTSE) Market Capitalization Reaches $17.88 Million

BTSE (BTSE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 22nd. BTSE has a total market cap of $17.88 million and $519,108.00 worth of BTSE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BTSE coin can currently be bought for about $4.11 or 0.00020422 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BTSE has traded 7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004969 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00091987 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 46.6% against the dollar and now trades at $91.76 or 0.00456428 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00068604 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002317 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00014875 BTC.

BTSE Profile

BTSE’s total supply is 165,904,711 coins and its circulating supply is 4,354,711 coins. BTSE’s official website is www.btse.com . BTSE’s official Twitter account is @BTSEcom

According to CryptoCompare, “BTSE is a multi-currency spot and futures trading platform custom-built and is designed to bring efficiency and stability to the cryptocurrency trading landscape today. The BTSE utility token provides a unique opportunity for existing BTSE users and those who wish to use BTSE’s platforms and services. “

