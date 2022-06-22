Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Shares Sold by Presima Inc.

Presima Inc. decreased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 166,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,100 shares during the quarter. Camden Property Trust accounts for about 5.6% of Presima Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Presima Inc.’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $27,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 361.5% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CPT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $186.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $195.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $172.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $193.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.25.

Camden Property Trust stock traded up $2.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $132.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,414. The company has a quick ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $146.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.09. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $125.17 and a 12 month high of $180.37. The company has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a PE ratio of 38.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.78.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($1.07). The business had revenue of $311.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.90 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 29.75%. Camden Property Trust’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.57%.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

