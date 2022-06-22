Canton Hathaway LLC Grows Holdings in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Canton Hathaway LLC increased its position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) by 38.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in Celsius were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Celsius in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Celsius in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Celsius by 13.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Celsius by 239.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Celsius by 11,668.4% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. 45.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total transaction of $1,200,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 13.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Celsius stock opened at $55.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 172.59 and a beta of 1.93. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.31 and a 12 month high of $110.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.42.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $133.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.27 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 6.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 166.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Celsius from $67.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Maxim Group upgraded Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price target on Celsius from $113.50 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Celsius from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.71.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

