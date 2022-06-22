Canton Hathaway LLC Reduces Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Canton Hathaway LLC lessened its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,689 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 8,497 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth about $780,129,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth about $119,135,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,119,697 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $355,695,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447,109 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth about $108,211,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,429,261 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $341,236,000 after purchasing an additional 4,377,787 shares in the last quarter. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Ford Motor from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Ford Motor from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.20.

F opened at $11.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $10.90 and a 1 year high of $25.87. The firm has a market cap of $46.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.04, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.15.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $32.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 14.08%.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $321,319.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,349,018.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. acquired 267,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.81 per share, with a total value of $4,499,986.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,025,892 shares of company stock worth $402,881,320. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

