Canton Hathaway LLC Sells 14,490 Shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Canton Hathaway LLC lowered its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,490 shares during the period. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF comprises 0.6% of Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Canton Hathaway LLC owned about 0.10% of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF worth $2,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HACK. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 493,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,322,000 after buying an additional 18,076 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 366,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,550,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 307,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,886,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 286,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,603,000 after buying an additional 17,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 157,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,692,000 after buying an additional 4,312 shares during the last quarter.

Get ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA HACK opened at $45.28 on Wednesday. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a twelve month low of $43.20 and a twelve month high of $67.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.58.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HACK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.