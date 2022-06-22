Canton Hathaway LLC Sells 92 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Canton Hathaway LLC lowered its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,020 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Danaher makes up approximately 1.0% of Canton Hathaway LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 182,155 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $59,930,000 after acquiring an additional 40,857 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 12,791 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. Hikari Power Ltd raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 190,870 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $62,798,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 8,048 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DHR. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $299.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $336.08.

NYSE DHR opened at $243.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $255.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $278.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $233.71 and a 12-month high of $333.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.84.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. Danaher had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.57%.

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total transaction of $1,662,310.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,095,424.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Danaher Profile (Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

