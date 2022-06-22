Canton Hathaway LLC Takes Position in Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY)

Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Li-Cycle in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Li-Cycle in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Li-Cycle by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 41,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 7,001 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Li-Cycle by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 40,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 9,005 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Li-Cycle in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. 24.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LICY opened at $7.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 26.98, a current ratio of 27.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $5.90 and a fifty-two week high of $14.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.09.

Li-Cycle ( NYSE:LICY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Li-Cycle had a negative return on equity of 16.02% and a negative net margin of 1,097.02%. The company had revenue of $8.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.98 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LICY. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Li-Cycle from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Li-Cycle from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Li-Cycle from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Li-Cycle from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Li-Cycle from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.40.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.

