Canton Hathaway LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Canton Hathaway LLC decreased its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,009 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 801,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,553,000 after acquiring an additional 156,987 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 385,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,139,000 after purchasing an additional 35,649 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 222,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,188,000 after purchasing an additional 24,741 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 198,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,860,000 after purchasing an additional 15,833 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 194,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,304,000 after purchasing an additional 11,191 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF alerts:

Shares of FTEC opened at $96.76 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $105.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.64. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $92.78 and a fifty-two week high of $138.08.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.