Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P Acquires 115,187 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 102.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,634 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 115,187 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $21,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PM. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 18.8% during the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 4,769 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.6% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 19,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,736,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.3% during the first quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Philip Morris International by 0.3% in the first quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,908,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PM. Bank of America upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.75.

Shares of PM traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $99.05. 69,160 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,434,993. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.64 and a 1-year high of $112.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.59 and a 200-day moving average of $99.87.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 110.49% and a net margin of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.51%.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

