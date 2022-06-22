Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P Acquires 124,436 Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its holdings in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) by 90.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 261,270 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,436 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P owned about 0.20% of Kohl’s worth $15,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Kohl’s during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Field & Main Bank raised its stake in Kohl’s by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Kohl’s during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Kohl’s during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 92.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KSS. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $85.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.21.

Shares of NYSE KSS traded down $1.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.35. 72,394 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,520,308. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.57, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.04. Kohl’s Co. has a 1-year low of $34.64 and a 1-year high of $64.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.59). Kohl’s had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is 31.06%.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

