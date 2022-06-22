Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P Grows Holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 91.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 637,635 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 304,503 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $23,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TPR. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Tapestry by 13,214.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,542,917 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $62,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,329 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Tapestry in the third quarter worth $1,272,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry during the third quarter valued at $44,006,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,130,989 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $127,117,000 after buying an additional 576,936 shares during the period. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry during the fourth quarter valued at $21,971,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Tapestry from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Barclays cut their price target on Tapestry from $53.00 to $39.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Cowen cut their price target on Tapestry from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Tapestry from $48.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tapestry currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.12.

Shares of Tapestry stock traded down $0.82 on Wednesday, reaching $31.33. 30,155 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,779,694. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Tapestry, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.39 and a twelve month high of $47.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.58.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.11. Tapestry had a return on equity of 32.07% and a net margin of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Tapestry announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 12th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the luxury accessories retailer to buy up to 18% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.26%.

Tapestry Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.