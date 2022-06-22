Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P Increases Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 87.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 298,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,108 shares during the quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P owned 0.17% of Lincoln National worth $19,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 222.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 433,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,605,000 after acquiring an additional 299,241 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 95.7% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 528,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,337,000 after purchasing an additional 258,486 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the third quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the third quarter valued at approximately $15,432,000. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the fourth quarter worth $14,986,000. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lincoln National stock traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,539,241. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.07. Lincoln National Co. has a 12 month low of $46.07 and a 12 month high of $77.57. The company has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.91.

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.31). Lincoln National had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. Lincoln National’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 9.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.47%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.60.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

