Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P Purchases 65,214 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 94.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 133,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,214 shares during the quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $13,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 338,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,082,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,670,000 after acquiring an additional 38,949 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 738.2% during the third quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 53,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,033,000 after buying an additional 47,053 shares during the last quarter. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMR traded down $1.56 on Wednesday, reaching $78.66. The company had a trading volume of 99,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,662,704. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.02. The company has a market cap of $46.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.68. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $78.54 and a 52-week high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 27.72%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.10%.

In other Emerson Electric news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total transaction of $445,278.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EMR shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $114.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.12.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

