Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P Raises Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 92.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 515,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 247,648 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company comprises about 1.2% of Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $24,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 141.0% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total transaction of $1,008,788.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,482.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WFC shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler set a $48.00 target price on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.62.

NYSE WFC traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 453,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,790,472. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.18. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $36.54 and a 52 week high of $60.30. The stock has a market cap of $145.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.13.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $17.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.82 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 25.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.79%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

