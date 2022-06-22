Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Purchased by Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 63.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,117 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $4,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $191,000. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 38,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,224,000 after acquiring an additional 6,813 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 3,366 shares in the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Sheldon Hall sold 14,504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,813,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,542,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COF. Wolfe Research lowered Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Bank of America cut their target price on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Capital One Financial from $217.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.23.

COF traded down $1.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.13. 27,329 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,768,470. The stock has a market cap of $41.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.19, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $123.02 and a 200 day moving average of $137.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $98.54 and a 52 week high of $177.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.02 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 34.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.03 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 9.44%.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

