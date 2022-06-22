CAPROCK Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,193 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,664 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in Intel by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $37.31 on Wednesday. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $36.60 and a 52 week high of $57.83. The company has a market capitalization of $152.56 billion, a PE ratio of 6.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 7th were paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.25%.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,758.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on INTC. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.24.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

