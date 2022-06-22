CAPROCK Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dohj LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 17,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 3,114 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 14,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 445,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,024,000 after purchasing an additional 7,553 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,162,000 after purchasing an additional 26,244 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 130,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,267,000 after purchasing an additional 9,281 shares during the period. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EFA opened at $61.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.82. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $61.12 and a 1 year high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

