CAPROCK Group Inc. Increases Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,979 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Accenture during the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Old Port Advisors increased its holdings in Accenture by 10.1% during the first quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,409 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 54.2% during the first quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in Accenture by 119.0% during the first quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,940 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the first quarter worth approximately $256,000. 74.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Accenture alerts:

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total transaction of $232,912.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,784,275.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.06, for a total transaction of $148,078.20. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 26,427 shares in the company, valued at $8,326,090.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,757 shares of company stock worth $3,386,681 in the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ACN. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $433.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $375.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $378.00 to $340.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $480.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $375.85.

ACN stock opened at $282.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $179.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $268.17 and a 12 month high of $417.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $296.41 and its 200 day moving average is $330.59.

Accenture Profile (Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.