CAPROCK Group Inc. Makes New $30.18 Million Investment in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 83,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $30,175,000. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 2.8% of CAPROCK Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. William Allan LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 100.0% in the third quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $281.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $306.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $343.65. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $269.28 and a 12-month high of $408.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.527 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

