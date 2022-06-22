CAPROCK Group Inc. Purchases 1,521 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,230 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,346,000 after acquiring an additional 4,047 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 382.1% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,019,000 after buying an additional 12,961 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth about $933,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,290,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 11,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. 63.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $164.64 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $176.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.26. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.00 and a 52 week high of $298.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $38.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -208.41 and a beta of 1.46.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 14.50%. The company had revenue of $487.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.09, for a total value of $2,350,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 321,215 shares in the company, valued at $75,514,434.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.89, for a total transaction of $4,437,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 186,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,470,131.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,839 shares of company stock worth $11,540,409 in the last 90 days. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $270.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike to $220.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Twenty-nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.38.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

